Beer dumps across highway after tractor-trailer overturns in California

Posted 7:42 am, March 8, 2019, by

WEST COVINA, Calif. — Most would say 6:30 a.m. is a little early to pour a beer, but that didn't stop a tractor-trailer from pouring out hundreds off a California highway Thursday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., the tractor-trailer was making its way up the on-ramp to Interstate 10 West when it careened off the ramp, dumping its haul across the underpass, KCBS reports.

Video shared by the West Covina Police Department showed countless cases of Modelo beer strewn across the area.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.