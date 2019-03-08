Beer dumps across highway after tractor-trailer overturns in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST COVINA, Calif. — Most would say 6:30 a.m. is a little early to pour a beer, but that didn't stop a tractor-trailer from pouring out hundreds off a California highway Thursday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., the tractor-trailer was making its way up the on-ramp to Interstate 10 West when it careened off the ramp, dumping its haul across the underpass, KCBS reports.

Video shared by the West Covina Police Department showed countless cases of Modelo beer strewn across the area.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

Traffic lanes shut down both East and Westbound on N. Garvey Av., Just east of Fairway Ln to Hillhaven Dr. A Semi truck with a full load of Modelo Beer overturned blocking the roadway until further notice. CHP is on scene and handling the investigation. ^^DS pic.twitter.com/v1NaBR6Ly6 — West Covina Police (@WestCovinaPD) March 7, 2019