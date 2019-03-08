$273 million lottery winner looking for good Samaritan who returned his ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A multi-millionaire has a huge thank you for the person who returned his life-changing lottery ticket.

Last Thursday, Mike Weirsky was on his phone when he left behind his two $2 Mega Millions lottery tickets at a convenience store, USA Today reports.

The next morning, he went back to the Quick Chek in Phatcong Township and, lo and behold, a good Samaritan had found them and gave them to the store clerk to hold for their rightful owner.

The 54-year-old, an unemployed handyman, ended up winning a massive $273 million when the numbers were revealed Sunday. Weirsky told reporters he plans to pick up his winnings as a lump sum, about $162 million.

"I'm looking for the guy that handed them in," Weirsky said. "I want to thank him. I'm going to give him something, but I'm going to keep that private."

He already has a few plans for his massive winnings, including buying a new pickup truck, getting his mom a new car and remodeling her home.