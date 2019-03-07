World champion bull rider who lives in Randolph County remembers Luke Perry as friend with a ‘pure heart’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- World bull riding champion Jerome Davis remembers Luke Perry as more than an actor.

Perry passed away earlier this week after a massive stroke.

The actor was best known for his roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale."

Davis, who lives in Randolph County, met Perry when he did some stunt work on the movie "8 Seconds" – a film that focuses on the career of Lane Frost.

Davis still has the photo of him riding a bull with Perry watching in the background.

“He was really a humble guy,” he said.

Davis worked on the film in 1993, but the two would cross paths again, including after Davis’ March 1998 injury that would leave him paralyzed.

Perry called Davis after hearing about a benefit auction being held in Charlotte on Davis’ behalf.

Davis says not only did Perry fly from California to attend the benefit, he also brought a picture from home to auction.

Davis says news of his passing "hit home."

He remembers him not only as an actor, but for his kindness.

“He didn't get no publicity or any good out of calling me. There was nothing he gained by giving me a phone call to see what was up. It was just pretty much that he had a pure heart,” he said.

Perry is also remembered for his work with Western Wishes – an organization that helps make memories for terminally ill children who enjoy the western lifestyle.