U.S. Marshal shot in ‘active shooter situation’ at hotel in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A U.S. Marshal was shot during an "active shooter situation" while serving an arrest warrant in Rockford, Illinois, Thursday morning, police report.

Police said at a news conference that the marshal's current status is unknown.

At about 10:15 a.m. EST, officers responded to the situation an Extended Stay Hotel on N. Bell School Road.

According to WGN, the U.S. Marshal Task Force was serving Floyd E. Brown, 45, of Springfield, Illinois, with a warrant when he fired at them.

The suspect then ran away from the room and remains at-large.

He may be driving a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis with plates BF13112 or temporary plate 4850256.

Police direct the public not to approach the man if spotted.

About seven to eight agencies assisted on the scene.

RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 7, 2019