The LifeWay Christian Store in Greensboro is closing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The LifeWay Christian Store at 5417 Sapp Road is among stores slated to be shuttered, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

LifeWay is a chain of retail stores operated by Tennessee-based LifeWay Christian Resources, the publishing division of the Southern Baptist Convention. The retail stores offer Christian books and products.

LifeWay Christian Resources president Thom Rainer announced in January that the company would close some stores due to revenue loss.

“As LifeWay expands its digital channels, the organization anticipates a smaller footprint in brick-and-mortar stores,” a spokesperson for LifeWay said by email.

The spokesperson said the Greensboro store would close by early summer.

