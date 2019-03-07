Teaching a Student Who Can’t Remember – the podcast episode 2

It seems like an exercise in futility, sending a teenager to school when you know she won’t remember anything she’s taught that day. Why would Caitlin’s parents do that? And why would her school buy in, 100 percent. In this podcast episode of “Caitlin Can’t Remember,” hear how Caitlin gets through her school day and the shocking diagnosis they got, when her parents took her to one of the nation’s finest hospitals to be evaluated.

