× ‘Tanked’ star Heather King arrested after allegedly attacking her husband Wayde

LAS VEGAS — The husband and wife stars of Animal Planet’s “Tanked” were involved in a fight that ended with one of them in police custody, according to TMZ.

Heather King is charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

King was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas after she allegedly slapped her husband Wayde in the face and kicked him in the stomach twice during an argument, TMZ reports.

When police came to their home, they saw visible redness on Wayde’s stomach. He told police Heather drove away while he was hanging out of the window of her car.

According to TMZ’s report, Heather admitted to slapping her husband, but said it was because she wasn’t letting him leave a room. She said she did not drag him with her car.

“Tanked” features Wayde and Heather’s brother, Brett Raymer, making elaborate fish tanks. Heather works as the accountant at their manufacturing business.