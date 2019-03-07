Pinkies Up! The Flour Box to soon serve up a ‘spot of tea’ at new tea room in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Flour Box offers a traditional English tea service, complete with a pot of hot tea with savory and sweet treats.

The little cafe in Old Salem opened three years ago. It's been so successful the owner will soon expand to the historic Shaffner House in downtown Winston-Salem.

Milla Ranieri started The Flour Box in Old Salem serving light lunch and high tea.

The tea comes with savory finger sandwiches, homemade scones and bite-sized desserts.

She says at first she had to convince customers to try the hot tea. Now, it's become so popular she needs more space.

Her homemade scones are the most popular part of the tea experience. She makes them from scratch every day.

Customers also enjoy trying the varieties of hot teas.

The Flour Box Bistro will remain in its current spot at Old Salem. The expanded tea room will open this spring in the historic Shaffner House.