Parents outraged over Instagram accounts allowing high school students to rate their female classmates

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A series of Instagram accounts has caused an uproar among parents and students at Valhalla High School.

Parents shared with KSWB an apparent rating page that showed pictures of female students paired with a graph that graded their appearance, body and personality. Multiple pages with a similar setup existed, but have since been deleted.

The Grossmont Union High School District shared a statement after word spread about the demeaning accounts:

"We do not condone this behavior. We became aware of the social media posts late yesterday and are investigating. The school is in the process of reaching out to the victims and their families to provide them with support."

School leaders also said a memo was sent home to parents. Susan Sange has a son who attends Valhalla High and was aware of the page. She also works with several of the women's athletic teams at the school. “As a parent I am really disappointed in the kids who did this, or whomever is behind this," Sange said. Isabel Valadez is a freshman at Valhalla High. She wasn't shown on the page but several of her classmates were. "One of the girls started crying and then some others started crying because they were on the page," Valadez told KSWB.