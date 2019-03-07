North Carolina restaurant owner brings her whole staff to Disney World

RALEIGH, N.C. — Last week, a North Carolina restaurant owner closed up shop to bring her employee’s to the “happiest place on Earth,” WRAL reports.

When rumors began to fly a few months ago, the employees at State Farmers Market Restaurant in Raleigh couldn’t believe it. After all, how often does a boss just give their whole staff an all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World?

But those rumors couldn’t have been more true.

Gypsy Gilliam, the owner of the restaurant, shut the doors for just a few days and took her 20 employees — and their families — down to Florida to visit the theme park.

“It was so amazing. I cried a couple of times,”Jasmine Kamel, an employee, told WRAL. “I could cry right now. I don’t think she’ll ever understand how grateful we are for what she did for us.”

The group included about 50 guests and none of them had to pay a dime. The rooms, the tickets, the food — all of it was covered.

“I have a 5-year-old son,” Jessica Burr, another employee, told WRAL. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I know this is something I wouldn’t be able to do for him. I am forever grateful to Gypsy, and I don’t have any idea how to pay her back.”

Why would a restaurant owner do this? Gilliam just said that she wouldn’t have a restaurant were it not for her staff.

This was just her magical way of showing her appreciation.

