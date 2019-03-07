× North Carolina state representative facing pressure to resign after domestic abuse accusations

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. — Just a day after a criminal summons was issued for State Rep. Cody Henson for cyber stalking, the North Carolina Democratic Party, Democratic Women of North Carolina, and a House Democratic leader are calling for him to resign from his position, WLOS reports.

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Transylvania County Sheriff David Mahoney said a complaint filed in conjunction with the filing of a domestic protective order by Henson’s wife led to an investigation.

A year-long Domestic Violence Protection order was issued on Tuesday, February 26, after Henson’s wife, Kelsey Henson, testified she feared for her life and for the life of her children. The judge said he found no evidence of any threats by Henson in his texts to his wife, but he did find that Henson was harassing her and ruled in her favor.

According to his wife, Henson’s position as a state legislator prevented local officials from seeking immediate and appropriate action against him. Instead, she was repeatedly denied help, leaving her to face emotional abuse from Henson for nearly a year.

“I have remained silent on this issue until this time because in the United States people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” House Democratic Whip Rep. Deb Butler (HD-18) said, according to WLOS. “Now that a judge has seen fit, after a hearing on the merits, to grant a permanent restraining order against Representative Henson, there has been a finding of domestic violence on his part. There is no place for domestic violence in our society, particularly on the part of an elected official who purports to be a role model for our youth. In my opinion, he should resign.”

Rep. Henson’s attorney Monica Gillett said last week Henson has not decided if he’ll step down from his state office, but he will consider all options and do what’s in the best interest of his constituents.