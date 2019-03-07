× Michael Cohen sues the Trump Organization

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, is suing the Trump Organization, saying it failed to fulfill its contractual obligations to indemnify him or pay his attorneys’ fees relating to his work on behalf of the organization.

Cohen cites congressional hearings and the Mueller investigation as examples of his work as well as the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.

Cohen is asking for trial and compensatory damages and all related expenses.

The filing is dated Thursday and was filed in the New York state Supreme Court.