Burlington father wanted, mother arrested after 5-week-old suffers multiple fractures

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man after a 5-week-old infant suffered multiple fractures, according to Burlington police.

On Dec. 3., Burlington officers and the Alamance County Department of Social Services launched a physical abuse investigation into the child’s injuries.

The infant was taken to a local pediatrician before it was taken to a hospital, police report.

The infant is now recovering and under the care of the Department of Social Services.

As of Wednesday, the infant’s parents — Heather Derendal, 34, and Jeffrey Morales, 34, —are both facing charges of felony child abuse and felony child neglect.

Derendal was taken into custody on Wednesday, but officers are still looking for Morales.

Police say Morales may be driving a 2003 champagne- or tan-colored Nissan Pathfinder with an expired New Jersey registration with plates Y49JBN.

The rear bumper of the SUV may be falling off.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.