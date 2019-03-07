Burlington police partners with Turrentine Middle for school’s Trojans Triumph program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington police are bringing more resources to schools so that students are comfortable talking about what’s happening in their lives.

"They don't always know how to ask for help, so we're here to bring them ways to ask for help,” Turrentine Middle SRO Courtney Fowler said.

The Burlington Police Department is partnering with Turrentine Middle School for the school’s Trojans Triumph program.

"During the nine weeks, they're learning different topics such as health and hygiene, teen dating and relationships, phone and internet usage, vaping and tobacco prevention,” Fowler said.

Boys and girls are in separate groups and meet on different days, but the same topics are covered.

Fowler says Trojans Triumph is different from other outreach initiatives such as D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) because this program relies on community role models.

"We've had so many people who enjoy coming here and speaking to these kids,” she said.

One of the speakers included Burlington Police Department crime analyst Natalie Snowden.

She spoke to students about internet safety.

"We have active cases with children of this age group who have been victims of cyberbullying or online predators, so it is really, really important to get to them now especially before they get older and feel more confident talking to people online they're not familiar with,” Snowden said.

The program is voluntary.

A similar program is happening at Broadview Middle School called Bobcats Believe.