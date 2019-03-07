× Burlington man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was charged after investigators found him in possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Veasen Kittivong, 29, is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began after deputies and analysts noticed suspected file sharing of child pornography connected with a residence. Probable cause was developed for a search warrant at the residence for digital devices connected to the Internet.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office and Homeland Security executed a search warrant at 2019 N. Ashland Drive.

Investigators found child pornography and took Kittivong into custody.

Additional charges are likely, the sheriff’s office said.

Kittivong was given a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.