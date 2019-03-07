Burlington man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Posted 5:25 pm, March 7, 2019, by

Veasen Kittivong

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was charged after investigators found him in possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Veasen Kittivong, 29, is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began after deputies and analysts noticed suspected file sharing of child pornography connected with a residence. Probable cause was developed for a search warrant at the residence for digital devices connected to the Internet.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office and Homeland Security executed a search warrant at 2019 N. Ashland Drive.

Investigators found child pornography and took Kittivong into custody.

Additional charges are likely, the sheriff’s office said.

Kittivong was given a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.