Burlington father and mother both arrested after 5-week-old suffers multiple fractures

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police in Burlington have arrested a mother and father after authorities said a 5-week-old infant suffered multiple fractures.

Jeffrey Morales, 34, of Burlington, has been jailed under a $250,000 secured bond on charges of felony child abuse and felony child neglect.

The infant victim’s mother, 34-year-old Heather Derendal, also faces charges of felony child abuse and felony child neglect. She was taken into custody Wednesday.

Burlington officers and the Alamance County Department of Social Services launched a physical abuse investigation into the child’s injuries on Dec. 3.

Police said the infant was taken to a local pediatrician and then the hospital. The infant is now recovering and under the care of the Department of Social Services.