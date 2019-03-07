Asheboro man killed in alcohol-related wreck on I-40/I-85

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EFLAND, N.C. — An Asheboro man was killed in a wreck in Orange County early Thursday morning, according to Highway Patrol.

At 1:19 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal wreck on Interstate 40/85 West, near Exit 160, along the overpass bridge.

Troopers report 62-year-old Kim Stephen Morgan, of Asheboro, was driving west in a 2011 Buick passenger car when the vehicle hit a highway sign, the guard rail, the bridge and then came to rest on an embankment near Mt. Willing Road.

Morgan died at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

Troopers believe alcohol caused the wreck. They do not believe speed was a factor.