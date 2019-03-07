× Alabama teenager will represent aborted fetus in unprecedented lawsuit against clinic

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama teenager is suing the Alabama Women’s Center, saying that the clinic gave a girl an abortion when he wanted the child, WAAY reports.

In an unprecedented move, the Madison County court will recognize the alleged aborted fetus, referred to as “Baby Roe,” as a plaintiff in the case.

Legal documents show that 19-year-old Ryan Magers, of Madison County, believes a girl got a medicated abortion back in February 2017 when she was six weeks pregnant with his unborn child.

He says he encouraged her not to get the abortion.

The Madison County probate courts decision to recognize the fetus as a person with legal rights is a first for the American legal system.

“We have already had a victory, and it was the first one of its kind, ever,” Attorney Brent Helms said, according to WAAY.

The attorney said the State of Alabama recognizes life beginning with conception, and this case could put that law to the test.