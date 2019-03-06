Worker severs hand while inspecting ride at Carowinds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was inspecting a ride at Carowinds Wednesday morning when he severed his hand, WSOC reports.

In a statement, Carowinds said a third-party contractor was inspecting the WindSeeker ride when he was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

A 911 call was initially received calling for a high-angle rescue but that ended up not being necessary.

Flint Hill Fire Department officials said he was lowered 300 feet to the ground where he was loaded into an ambulance.

It was unclear what caused the accident.