13-year-old Winston-Salem student could face charges after threats, bullets found in backpack

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 13-year-old could face charges after police said the student brought bullets to school.

At about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, a school resource officer at Northwest Middle School was looking into a disorderly conduct case when they found multiple bullets in the child's backpack.

The officer and school administration did not find a weapon after an extensive investigation.

The student also did not make any threats against the school.

Once the SRO asked the student about the bullets, the 13-year-old allegedly threatened law enforcement officers and school administrators.

Police say criminal charges are being sought through juvenile petition.