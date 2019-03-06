Two Greensboro men rescued after small plane crashes into Atlantic Ocean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS — Two Greensboro men in a small plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday.

A friend of the men told FOX8 that Ed Regensberg and Dan Tucker, both of Greensboro, survived the crash.

At about 10:15 a.m. EST, a Cirrus SR22 aircraft went down about 30 miles southeast Grand Turk Island, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane's registry lists the owner as Dragon Aviation LLC in Greensboro.

The plane had taken off from St. Croix and was headed to Providenciales in the Caicos Islands when it crashed.

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash.

John and Amy Becker captured the rescue in a Facebook Live video.

They were aboard the Princes Cruises "Regal Princess" cruise ship when the plane went down.

When the plane hit the water, the ship changed its course to go and help the two men, WTVC reports.