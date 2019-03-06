Thousands petition to save dogs after husky bites off 4-year-old’s hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah — A dog bit a four-year-old Utah boy Sunday afternoon, seriously injuring him and severing his hand.

Now, more than 83,000 people have signed a Care2 petition saying are saying they do not want anything to happen to the owner's two dogs, calling the situation "unfortunate on both sides."

Layton Fire Battalion Chief Jason Cook said the incident took place around 3:45 p.m.

The boy was in his backyard, and had a sock on his hand while attempting to play with two Husky breed dogs through a fence.

One of the dogs bit the boy with tremendous force. The boy lost his hand from about the wrist down.

"My best friends dog was involved in an unfortunate accident yesterday where a little boy stuck his arm through a fence and he had a sock on his arm," the petition reads. "Bear who was playing with what he thought was a toy he bit down too hard and didn't see that there was a child on the other side of the fence."

The dogs, Polar and Bear, are both quarantined at Davis County Animal Control.

"There are fears that bear might be put down and he doesn't deserve to be put down for this freak accident," the petition reads.

After hours of searching, officials were unable to find the boy's severed limb.

"There is fear that it was probably ingested by the dog that bit him," Cook said. "So at this point it does not appear that reattachment is going to be an option for us."

Neighbor Stacy Taft watched in horror as the tragedy played out.

"We've talked to the kids about still being cautious around other animals," Taft said. "Not all animals are always nice or they may feel threatened at some kind of action they might do."