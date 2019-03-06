× Thomasville woman charged with breaking into house, punching ex in face

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Thomasville woman is charged with breaking into a house and repeatedly punching a person in the face.

On Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a report of a burglary in progress.

Deputies found Deirde Nicole Brown, 33, of Thomasville, in the home.

The sheriff’s office reports that Brown kicked down the front door.

The victims ran to the bedroom, locked the door and called 9-1-1.

Then Brown allegedly kicked down the bedroom door and began punching a victim in the face and choking her.

The sheriff’s office reports that Brown and one of the victims were in a previous relationship.

Brown was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure, felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor domestic criminal trespass, misdemeanor injury to real property, misdemeanor communicating threats and msidemeanor resisting a public officers.