Sheriff's office now says Randolph County shooting was drug-related, not road rage

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A person was injured in a shooting in Randolph County Tuesday night and authorities now believe the shooting was drug-related, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The shooting was reported at 7:55 p.m. on Mack Road and the sheriff’s office originally said it was an apparent road rage incident.

After talking to witnesses and the victim, it was determined that the victim and two others went to a house around Mack and Danny Bell roads to trade a TV for drugs, the release said.

A fight started at the house and carried over to on the road. The victim was followed by an SUV, heard two gunshots and realized he had been shot in the left arm.

The victim drove himself to the hospital.

None of the witnesses or the victim gave any names of anyone at the house where the incident started.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.