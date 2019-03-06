School resource officer creates campaign to help prevent crime at Alamance County Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEBANE, N.C. -- Eastern Alamance High School's school resource officer is hoping new signs and flyers around campus help prevent theft at school.

The campaign, called "Lock it or Lose it," urges students to protect their valuables in locked cars or locker rooms.

Deputy Adam Bouderault, with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, says he wanted to be proactive after students reported larcenies and get in front of the problem.

"What I wanted to do was just create something and just be a proactive school resource officer for our students, and just give them a visual aid reminder to secure their belongings,” he said.

Signs placed at high schools in the county this week were met with support from students.

"I think it’s a good precaution, just make sure no one gets their stuff stolen, that their property is protected. So I think it’s a good idea,” Angel Pascual said.

Bouderault says he hopes the signs will serve to remind students to lock up before heading to class daily.

“This should be common sense, however some people need a reminder and this is just a proactive reminder to do that,” he said.