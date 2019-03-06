Man arrested after fatal stabbing on Montrose Drive in Greensboro

Watch live: FOX8’s weather special

GREENSBPORO, N.C. — A man has been arrested in a fatal stabbing in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Nabora Guitierrez-Castro, 28, is charged with first-degree murder.

On Feb. 20 at 11:56 p.m., Greensboro police, EMS and firefighters came to 301 Montrose Drive Apt. B in where they found  Antonio Salgado-Leon, 29, unresponsive with a stab wound.

First responders tried to revive Salgado-Leon but he died on Feb. 21.

Guitierrez-Castro was arrested on Wednesday.

No bond or court date information was released.

