× 2 more arrests made in connection to 9th district election fraud

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. — Two more people have been arrested in connection to the 9th congressional district election fraud, WTVD reports.

Tonia Marie Gordon was arrested Tuesday after turning herself in at the Magistrate’s Office in Bladen County.

Gordon has been charged with conspiracy to commit felonious obstruction of justice and possession of absentee ballot.

In addition, Matthew Monroe Mathis was arrested Tuesday in Sampson County, without incident, by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mathis has been charged with conspiracy to commit felonious obstruction of justice, possession of absentee ballot and falsely signing certification on an absentee ballot.

The SBI is working with local law enforcement to arrest Rebecca D. Thompson in connection to this investigation.

Read more at WTVD.