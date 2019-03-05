× Thieves steal nonverbal North Carolina boy’s $7,300 speech device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — It’s been weeks since 9-year-old Leovanni Batista has been able to communicate with his family, WTVD reports.

The boy has a rare chromosome deletion called 1p36 Deletion Syndrome, which causes mental and physical delays.

He is nonverbal and uses a speech device to communicate.

Thieves took that ability away what they stole the Accent 1000 out of his mother, Jamie Santana’s, unlocked car.

Santana told WTVD she left the doors unlocked one night because the community is safe. She never imagined this would happen.

She even contacted the company who distributed it and was told it would cost $7,300 to replace.