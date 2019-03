Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A drug investigation led to a chase through Winston-Salem, according to police.

The chase began near Hanes Park, reached up to 60 mph and ended near the intersection of 4th Street and Marshall Street.

Police say the suspect hit a couple of unmarked cruisers, but no officers were injured.

Suspect arrested after drug investigation leads to chase. @cityofwspolice say he ran into two police vehicles. No police injuries. Chase ended with crash at 4th and Marshall. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/1eYWbLqwPV — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) March 5, 2019

The suspect is now in custody and undergoing treatment for a hand injury.

Officers have not released the name of the suspect.