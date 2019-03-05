Suspect arrested after 2 police cars hit, pursuit in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A suspect was arrested after a police pursuit in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Devontae Ravon Ford, 25, is charged with trafficking heroin, assault with deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and felony speeding to elude.

At 9:18 a.m., police were conducting a narcotics investigation when they tried to stop a white Chevrolet Caprice around Reynolda Road and Northwest Boulevard.

The suspect drove at the officers and hit two unmarked police vehicles, the release said.

A pursuit went east on Northwest Boulevard, then south on University Parkway.

The suspect hit heavy traffic at the intersection of Marshall and Fourth streets and had nowhere to go. He was taken into custody.

No officers were injured.

Officers seized 10 grams of heroin and a Ruger 9mm handgun.

A bond hearing for Ford is pending.

Suspect arrested after drug investigation leads to chase. @cityofwspolice say he ran into two police vehicles. No police injuries. Chase ended with crash at 4th and Marshall. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/1eYWbLqwPV — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) March 5, 2019