Person shot during apparent road rage incident in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot in an apparent road rage incident in Randolph County Tuesday night, according to Randolph 911.

The shooting was reported at 7:55 p.m. around the intersection of Mack and McDowell roads, southwest of Asheboro.

The person was shot in the left arm.

Authorities have not released the victim’s condition or information about a suspect.

