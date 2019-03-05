× Parents are throwing cheese at babies with new ‘Cheese Challenge’

Say cheese!

The new so-called “Cheese Challenge” is getting mixed reactions as people still try to figure what to make of it.

It may have begun with a Michigan dad’s video last week, but it has since exploded into an internet phenomenon.

In the videos, people toss slices of American cheese on babies’ faces.

The babies don’t appear to be hurt in any way, but they do appear to be startled.

Some are calling the challenge abusive or mean. Others think its just harmless fun.

Then, of course, there are some hungry babies that seem to love it.