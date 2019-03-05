× Man shoots at North Carolina trooper after crashing stolen car, running away

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for a man who is accused of shooting at a trooper in Orange County on Tuesday morning, WTVD reports.

The incident happened near New Hope Church Road and I-40.

Officials said the trooper tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle, fled on foot and fired shots at the trooper.

The trooper was not hit or injured during the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.