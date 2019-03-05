× Kernersville man fled from, shot at state trooper in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of stealing a car and then shooting at a North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) trooper, prompting an hours-long manhunt in Orange County early Tuesday morning, has been caught, WTVD reported.

“We knew that anybody that was willing to do this to one of our members would not stop from hurting anyone in the public,” NCSHP Sgt. Chris Knox said.

Highway Patrol identified Tyler Lloyd Grantz, 20, of Kernersville, as the man who was caught behind a house on Blackwood Mountain Road, a couple miles from the location where he disappeared into the woods.

According to Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when the trooper tried to pull over a speeding 2008 GMC SUV around 2 a.m. That vehicle had also been reported stolen out of Greensboro on Feb. 20.

Officials said video shows the suspect was driving down I-40 near New Hope Church Road when he started to fire shots at the trooper behind him.

The suspect then swerved across the road and down an embankment, crashed the stolen SUV, continued to fire shots toward the trooper and ran off into the woods.

NCSHP said after searching in the woods they decided to pull back some resources. Knox said this was done to try and give Grantz a “false sense of security.”

It worked.

Shortly before 11 a.m. investigators spotted Grantz. They then closed in on him and started the chase again. He was eventually captured near Blackwood Mountain Road in Chapel Hill.

This is officers rushing to the scene on Old Hwy 86. We’re just a few miles from the original scene where police say the suspect crashed a stolen SUV and ran. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/BW72Fl34jv — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) March 5, 2019