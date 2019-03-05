× House fire kills North Carolina teenager, 2 pets

BEAUFORT, N.C. — A family faced a devastating loss when a fire claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy, WITN reports.

At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Courtney Lane in Beaufort, a neighbor out walking his dog noticed smoke coming from the house.

He and his wife called 9-1-1 and tried, unsuccessfully, to get inside the home.

Mason Caras, a 15-year-old freshman at East Carteret High School, was taken to a medical center but died, the Carteret County School District said.

A cat and a dog were retrieved from the home, but they also did not survive.

“They lost everything,” neighbor Teresa Parker told WITN. “They lost their pets, they lost their home but more importantly they lost their son and I just feel the need for the community to rally behind them right now. It’s such a sad, sad thing.”