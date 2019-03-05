× Graham man accused of driving 79 mph in 35 mph zone, spitting on deputies after traffic stop

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man is facing felony charges after being stopped for speeding Monday, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Kendrick Lee Jeffries, 30, is charged with three counts of assault on a government official, two counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner, resist/obstruct/delay, possession of marijuana, communicating threats, speeding, driving while license revoked and careless and reckless driving.

At 6:27 p.m., a deputy clocked a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria going 79 mph in a 35 mph zone on South Mebane Street in Burlington.

The Ford stopped in a driveway at 706 S. Mebane St.

Two more deputies arrived on the scene and during the investigation, they smelled marijuana in the car.

While deputies were searching the car, Jeffries allegedly got angry, spit in the face of two deputies and kicked them. Jeffries is also accused of spitting on a third officer while at the Alamance County Detention Center.

Jeffries is being held under a $100,000 bond.