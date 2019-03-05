× Car runs red light, causes crash that sends 4 to hospital in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a car ran a red light in Lexington Monday, according to Lextington Police Department Lt. BJ Daniels.

Carol Stokes, 67, is charged with failure to stop for a red light.

Daniels said Stokes was headed east on West Center Street, ran a red light at South Main Street and hit a car driven by 58-year-old Malcolm Hargrave that was headed north on South Main Street.

The crash caused Hargrave’s car to run onto the sidewalk and hit Robert Jennings, 38, and Carla Risher, 26.

Stokes, Hargrave, Jennings and Risher were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.

Stokes thought she had a green light when she ran the red light, Daniels said.

35.824035 -80.253291