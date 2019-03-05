× Baby dies after being attacked by dog at babysitter’s house in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. — A baby died after being mauled by a dog at his babysitter’s house Tuesday afternoon, Salisbury police told WCNC.

The attack happened around 2:30 p.m. at 716 Wilson Road.

According to police, 6-month-old Jacari Long was taken to Rowan Medical Center and then flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he died from his injuries.

Salisbury police told WCNC the babysitter sat Jacari down in the living room while she went to clean out the back seat of her car so she could leave with the child. The child was then attacked by the dog.

The dog, a boxer-pit bull mix, was taken by Rowan County Animal Control.

There is no word on charges.