2 juveniles in custody after car reported stolen in Winston-Salem

March 5, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two juveniles were taken into custody after a car was reported stolen in Winston-Salem Tuesday, according to officers on the scene.

The car was reported stolen from the Akron Mart, at 559 Akron Drive.

Police saw the vehicle in the area driving around but they couldn’t stop the car and lost sight of it.

Officers later located the vehicle in the 1700 block of East First Street.

A juvenile driver and passenger were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

