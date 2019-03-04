Winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in South Carolina

Posted 5:16 pm, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19PM, March 4, 2019

(Thinkstock)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward and submitted a claim for the prize, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

The winner chose to take a one-time payment of $877,784,124. This is the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in United States history.

According to the winner, on the day they bought the ticket, they let another customer go ahead of them in line to buy a Mega Millions ticket.

The drawing for the jackpot was held on Oct. 23, 2018.

