Police check in on man hugging pillow in the cold, realize its just a cardboard cutout

Posted 8:17 am, March 4, 2019, by

JORDAN, Minn. — A worried caller asked police to check in on a man who was hugging a pillow and standing out in the cold with no coat on.

Officers rolled out to the scene, ready to help, when they realized the mix-up, according to a Thursday Facebook post from police in Jordan, Minnesota.

There was no man standing in the cold.

There was just a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO and Inventor Mike Lindell.

“Those cardboard cutouts sure can look real from a distance and the caller certainly was not wanting to get too close thinking who is this deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow; always better to call the police,” the police department wrote.

