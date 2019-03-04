Police check in on man hugging pillow in the cold, realize its just a cardboard cutout

JORDAN, Minn. — A worried caller asked police to check in on a man who was hugging a pillow and standing out in the cold with no coat on.

Officers rolled out to the scene, ready to help, when they realized the mix-up, according to a Thursday Facebook post from police in Jordan, Minnesota.

There was no man standing in the cold.

There was just a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO and Inventor Mike Lindell.

“Those cardboard cutouts sure can look real from a distance and the caller certainly was not wanting to get too close thinking who is this deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow; always better to call the police,” the police department wrote.