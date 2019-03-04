Page High School students rally around classmate ‘in the fight for his life’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Page High School students are rallying around each other as senior Sincere Davis is "in the fight for his life."

"He was shot in the head. It's kind of hard for people to understand how this could happen to such a good kid," said senior Tymeik Jackson, a classmate of Davis'. "He's a good kid. He has a lot of things going for him."

Davis is the starting running back for the school's football team.

He's in critical condition.

"He was at a kick back and I guess things got out of hand," Jackson said.

Classmates are still unable to understand how something like this could happen to him.

"It's really sad to think that someone you go to school with -- it's not something that happens everyday for you to get shot like that, so I was just like, 'Dang,'" Cynthia Nimely said.

Nimely has been in class with Davis for years.

"It's crazy how someone you see every day could just like go like that," she said.

Now, the Page Pirate family is coming together.

"Near the cafeteria we're signing stuff for him and making sure he's better, so the whole school is participating in that," Nimely said.

"People have been going to see him in the hospital, talking to his mom and making sure they're OK," Jackson said.

They're determined to stay strong for Davis and remain resilient in their faith.

"Everyone is sad but they know he's strong and he's going to make it through," Nimely said. "We're all looking at the upside and being optimistic and we feel like he's going to make it through since he's still fighting."

Football practices have been canceled through Wednesday to focus on supporting Davis and his family.

Pirates head coach Jared Rolfes said they are not ready to talk at this time.

Everyone, so we can focus on our support our loved student-athlete, his family, and all of us as a whole we will be cancelling Tuesday AM workouts and Wednesday AM at Pro Park. I will update about Thursday AM tomorrow or Wednesday. Please continue to be in prayer. — Page Pirates 🏈 (@pagepirateFB) March 4, 2019

Been a hard 24 hours but the power of prayer is amazing! So many of these kids have rallied together to be with Sincere. Keep praying!!!! pic.twitter.com/ebCbNlg4or — jennifer gill (@jenngill77) March 4, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with @pagepirateFB @PiratesATH! — Grimsley Football (@grimsleyfb) March 3, 2019

The Grimsley community has Page in our thoughts and prayers today. — Grimsley Athletics (@gowhirlies) March 3, 2019

Prayers are with the @pagepirateFB community. — Northwest Football (@nwestfootball) March 3, 2019

Page High Family: I’m preaching on finding hope for a troubled heart this am. That was the plan long before last night. Would love to have you join us at @kingscrossgso. Praying for you and all the churches yall are apart of. @pagepirateFB@PagePiratesATH @PiratesPage — Clint Darst (@ClintDarst) March 3, 2019

In a time like this prayer and community are both very powerful. — Jared rolfes (@JaredRolfes) March 3, 2019

Page Family: Here is my sermon from yesterday. May God use it to comfort troubled hearts. https://t.co/sBrH4kAKUI@pagepirateFB @PagePiratesATH @PiratesPage — Clint Darst (@ClintDarst) March 4, 2019

For 1 Friday night a year u r bitter rivals, but for the other 364 u r 1 Football Family in the 336. 🙏s and thoughts for this young man, his family and the @pagepirateFB community! #Fight #Brotherhood — Ron Lenard (@rlenard) March 4, 2019

Watching the Page Pirate community unite and rally for each other has been inspiring. Keep fighting and keep praying. pic.twitter.com/wnjVz29s63 — Stafford Moser (@StaffordMoser) March 4, 2019