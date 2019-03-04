Page High School football player in ‘fight for his life,’ team says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Page High School football team is asking for prayers for one of their players.

The team posted to Facebook on Sunday, "Pirate Nation call out for all prayers tonight as one of our Pirates is in the fight for his life. #26fighter #prayersfor26."

Sincere Davis, the Pirates' starting running back, is the player that wears jersey 26.

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee said in a statement, “At Page High, we are a family and when one hurts, we all hurt. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.”

The school has not released further details around this incident.

Everyone, so we can focus on our support our loved student-athlete, his family, and all of us as a whole we will be cancelling Tuesday AM workouts and Wednesday AM at Pro Park. I will update about Thursday AM tomorrow or Wednesday. Please continue to be in prayer. — Page Pirates 🏈 (@pagepirateFB) March 4, 2019

Been a hard 24 hours but the power of prayer is amazing! So many of these kids have rallied together to be with Sincere. Keep praying!!!! pic.twitter.com/ebCbNlg4or — jennifer gill (@jenngill77) March 4, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with @pagepirateFB @PiratesATH! — Grimsley Football (@grimsleyfb) March 3, 2019

The Grimsley community has Page in our thoughts and prayers today. — Grimsley Athletics (@gowhirlies) March 3, 2019

Prayers are with the @pagepirateFB community. — Northwest Football (@nwestfootball) March 3, 2019

Page High Family: I’m preaching on finding hope for a troubled heart this am. That was the plan long before last night. Would love to have you join us at @kingscrossgso. Praying for you and all the churches yall are apart of. @pagepirateFB@PagePiratesATH @PiratesPage — Clint Darst (@ClintDarst) March 3, 2019

In a time like this prayer and community are both very powerful. — Jared rolfes (@JaredRolfes) March 3, 2019

Page Family: Here is my sermon from yesterday. May God use it to comfort troubled hearts. https://t.co/sBrH4kAKUI@pagepirateFB @PagePiratesATH @PiratesPage — Clint Darst (@ClintDarst) March 4, 2019

For 1 Friday night a year u r bitter rivals, but for the other 364 u r 1 Football Family in the 336. 🙏s and thoughts for this young man, his family and the @pagepirateFB community! #Fight #Brotherhood — Ron Lenard (@rlenard) March 4, 2019

Watching the Page Pirate community unite and rally for each other has been inspiring. Keep fighting and keep praying. pic.twitter.com/wnjVz29s63 — Stafford Moser (@StaffordMoser) March 4, 2019