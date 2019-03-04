Page High School football player in ‘fight for his life,’ team says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Page High School football team is asking for prayers for one of their players.
The team posted to Facebook on Sunday, "Pirate Nation call out for all prayers tonight as one of our Pirates is in the fight for his life. #26fighter #prayersfor26."
Sincere Davis, the Pirates' starting running back, is the player that wears jersey 26.
Page High School Principal Erik Naglee said in a statement, “At Page High, we are a family and when one hurts, we all hurt. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.”
The school has not released further details around this incident.
