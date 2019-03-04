Missing Winston-Salem mother identified as victim in Forsyth County fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A missing Winston-Salem mother was found dead in her vehicle Monday after a crash, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Troopers came to Watkins Ford Road at 3:19 p.m. Monday after someone called authorities to report a car in a stream.

The car was headed west on Watkins Ford Road and went off the road to the left, came back across the road, went off the road to the right, down an embankment and into a stream, according to troopers.

Winston-Salem police said the victim was identified as 30-year-old Kristen Leigh McNeal.

McNeal, a mother of two children, ages 9 and 12, had not been seen since Feb. 17.

Highway Patrol said they believe the crash happened several days ago.