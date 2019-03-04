× Man wanted for killing teenager in Rowan County arrested several counties away

WOODLEAF, N.C. — A wanted man accused of killing a teenager in Rowan County was arrested Monday

Hayden Scott Godair, 25, was wanted in the death of 17-year-old Jabari Isaiah Rogers, according to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Rogers was found in a driveway at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Cone Drive in Woodleaf. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Godair for murder, and the suspect was arrested at about 2 a.m. Monday in Robeson County.

Robeson County deputies spotted him after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller said the vehicle appeared to be stuck in the mud.

When deputies spoke with Godair, he initially gave a fake name, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck was determined to be stolen and a stolen pistol was found in the trunk.