Man arrested in string of robberies in Guilford, Davidson, Randolph counties

March 4, 2019

Photo Gallery

Ricky Lee Nance

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in a string of robberies in multiple Piedmont Triad counties, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Lee Nance, 39, of Lexington, is charged with four counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, probation and parole violation and felony obtaining property under false pretense.

Nance is accused of committing armed robberies in High Point, Thomasville and Trinity on March 2 and 3.

Nance is being held in the Guilford County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Guilford County on March 29, in Davidson County on April 1 and in Randolph County on April 11.

