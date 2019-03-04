Luke Perry dead at 52 after massive stroke

This video is from the previous story regarding Luke Perry’s stroke. He has since died.

LOS ANGELES -- Luke Perry has died, according to TMZ.

The 52-year-old actor, who starred in "Beverly Hills, 90210,” suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday and was in a hospital, according to TMZ.

Emergency responders were called to his home Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles area and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Perry was starring as Fred Andrews on the CW series “Riverdale.”

In a statement, Perry's publicist said, "Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

The stroke happened the same day it was announced that several “90210” cast members will appear in a six-episode event series this summer. The show will reunite cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.