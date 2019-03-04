× ‘Just blew it’: Skechers rips Nike after Zion Williamson’s shoe rips on court

DURHAM, N.C. — It was the tear heard around the shoe industry.

Just as UNC-Chapel Hill blew out Duke University on Feb. 20, so too did Duke’s Zion Williamson blow out one of his Nikes.

Now, Skechers is pulling no punches.

On Sunday, Skechers launched a biting ad campaign with a half-page ad in the New York Times.

“Just blew it,” the ad reads over a torn sneaker. Below it, the tagline reads, “We won’t split on you.”

Skechers Instagram ad takes shot at Nike & Zion Incident. pic.twitter.com/huDcC9u21s — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 1, 2019

i usually wouldn’t implore you to buy the paper for an ad, but you’ll never see shade like [squints] skechers is throwing at nike on page 3 of tomorrow’s nyt sports section again pic.twitter.com/wu9tQGacrf — Josh Crutchmer (@jcrutchmer) March 2, 2019

Within the first minute of Duke’s blockbuster match-up against rival North Carolinian, one of Williamson’s Nike PG2.5 shoes split apart.

The next day, Nike’s stock dropped 1.5% in early trading, and analysts believe the sneaker snafu was the reason why.

Nike, which exclusively supplies Duke’s basketball team with uniforms, shoes and gear, quickly released a statement.

“The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance,” the company said. “While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue.”

Nike statement after Zion Williamson’s shoe fell apart:

"We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery. The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue.” pic.twitter.com/lmdQsm8nWY — Steve Daniels (@DanielsABC11) February 21, 2019