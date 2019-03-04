Jamestown woman fighting to keep 10 miniature pot-bellied pigs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- A woman in Jamestown is fighting to keep her 10 miniature pot-bellied pigs.

Lori Herron has been rescuing pigs for the last 20 years.

Herron says the pigs have their own fenced area that is covered in fresh hay to keep smells at a minimum. All the pigs are fixed, well treated and trained.

"I never intended to be like the crazy pig lady with ten pigs, but you get your animals you love your animals. I mean what are you supposed to do," Herron said.

After two decades of taking care of pigs, Herron says last week the town planner told her she had 30 days to find a new home for the pigs.

"I was pretty close to crying. I mean somebody comes in and says that if you don't get rid of them then we are going to forcibly remove them," Herron said.

Herron says she was told her pigs fall under the last sentence of the definition of limited agriculture in the town's land development ordinances.

It states: Limited agriculture does not permit livestock such as horses, cows, llama, sheep, swine or the like."

Herron argues her miniature pigs are not livestock. They are pets.

Herron suffers from seizures and other medical conditions says she relies on the pigs for emotional support.

"These are not guys that we're trying to breed or sell. They are not animals that we are going to slaughter and eat," Herron said.

She wants to know what changed and why the town is enforcing this ordinance now.

"There's been no reason that anyone's given us as to why after 20 years they are saying you can't have these guys," Herron said.

Jamestown Town Manager Kenny Cole said that the town attorney is currently reviewing the ordinances.