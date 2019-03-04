Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Forsyth County, according to Trooper Ned Moultrie.

Troopers came to Watkins Ford Road at 3:19 p.m. Monday after someone called authorities to report a car in a stream.

Moultrie said the car was headed west on Watkins Ford Road and went off the road to the left, came back across the road, went off the road to the right, down an embankment and into a stream.

The crash is believed to have happened several days ago.

The name of the deceased is not being released until next of kin are notified.